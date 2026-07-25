Firefighters remain on the front line of major wildfire operations in Tipperary and Wicklow.

A gorse fire has reignited in the Glencree area of the Wicklow Mountains, prompting the closure of the Military Road. The National Parks and Wildlife Service is assessing the situation, with a helicopter surveying the area, while the public is being urged to stay away. Local residents have also been advised to keep windows and doors closed due to heavy smoke.

Meanwhile, firefighting efforts on Slievenamon have entered a sixth day. Crews are concentrating on the mountain’s north-eastern side, where hotspots continue to be monitored. Specialist equipment has been deployed as operations focus on extinguishing remaining flare-ups, while residents are warned that smoke may continue to affect parts of the area.

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