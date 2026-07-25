Kilkenny Pride is continuing this weekend with a parade, family fun day and live entertainment taking place across the city.

Organisers say the festival is about celebrating diversity while promoting inclusion and visibility for the LGBTQ+ community.

The parade gets underway from Kilkenny Castle at 1pm before making its way to Butler Gallery, where free family events and live music will continue throughout the afternoon.

Organiser Niamh Morgan outlined on The Saturday Show what’s coming up in the afternoon.

“We have a local band, Cball, they’re a local youth band, they’re going to kick us off at 2:00 PM, and we then have another local artist, Antana, who is going to play for us straight after that. Then we have a couple of acts that have kind of come in from a little further afield, so we have Niamh Ryan, who’s, I think, believe is Carlow-based originally, and then we have a band from Dublin, which is Sale, and then after that, we’ll have a DJ to kind of play us out for the evening.”

“So, we’ll have DJ Keane is going to play us out till 5:30.”

ADVERTISEMENT