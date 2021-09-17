152 deaths in Carlow and Kilkenny since March 2020 attributed to Covid-19

Latest public health figures reveal 72 people in Carlow and 80 in Kilkenny have died with Covid 19 since March 2020.

It puts Carlow with the 7th highest rate of covid deaths per head of population over the course of the pandemic.

Meanwhile new analysis of the covid death rate shows 87% of those who passed away with the virus had an underlying medical condition.

The average aged of the 5 thousand 719 people who have died from Covid was 81.

Seven people aged under 25 died from the virus.

Data also shows that only 10% of people who died from the virus were treated in ICU.