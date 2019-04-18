KCLR Live : Cookery with Anne Neary 18.04.19

Thursday 18th April 2019
Anne Neary joined Eimear in studio to give us a delicious Italian Broccoli and Salmon Bake recipe. See recipe below…
Ryelands House Cookery
Tel: 056 29073
Italian Broccoli and Salmon Bake
Ingredients
250g/9oz penne
300g/10oz broccoli, cut into large florets
25g/1oz butter
25g/1oz plain flour
600ml/1 pint milk
100g/4oz mascarpone
8 sun-dried tomatoes (in oil), drained and thickly sliced
2 tbsp small capers, (optional) rinsed
8 anchovy fillets, halved (optional)
10 large fresh basil leaves, roughly torn
4 fresh skinless salmon fillets
50g/2oz mature cheddar, finely grated
Preheat the oven to 190C/gas 5/fan 170C and get out an ovenproof dish (measuring 20 by 30cm, and about 5cm deep).
Method
1 Put a large pan of water on to boil for the pasta. When it boils tip in the pasta with a generous sprinkling of salt. Give it a stir, return to the boil and cook for 6 minutes. Add the broccoli, then return the water to the boil and cook for 4 minutes more, until the broccoli is on the firm side of just tender. Drain well.
2 While the pasta is cooking, put the butter, flour and milk in a large pan and heat, whisking or stirring continuously, until it thickens to make a smooth sauce. Remove from the heat and stir in the mascarpone, sun dried tomatoes, capers, anchovies and basil, then add the pasta and broccoli and season well.
3 Halve the salmon fillets widthways (you will see that there is an obvious divide on each fillet) and place the pieces in a single layer on the base of the ovenproof dish. Spoon the broccoli mixture on top, and then scatter with the grated cheddar.
4 Bake for 30 minutes until the mixture is just starting to bubble round the edges and the mixture is pale golden- don’t let it go too dark or the fish will overcook.