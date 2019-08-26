Carlow’s Barrow is “heavily littered” while the Nore in Kilkenny “is clean”

The Barrow in Carlow town has sunk to ‘heavily littered’ but Kilkenny’s Nore is clean – so says the latest IBAL survey.

The research by Irish Business Against Litter has found that only 16% of coastal areas and waterways surveyed are clean while litter levels are contributing to pressing global issue of plastic pollution.

Of the 42 areas surveyed across the country the Barrow was one of only three to be branded heavily littered.

The An Taisce report for the stretch found “a very definite heavy litter presence with a wide variety of regular litter, both land based and water based. The most obvious items were cans, food wrappers, plastic bottles, coffee cups and cigarette butts. Lower levels of glass bottles, dog fouling, bagged dog fouling, plastic utensils and other items were also present. Marine items included rope, string, fishing line and pieces of wood. Litter was most pronounced around the bridges.”

While notes for the River Nore called it “an excellent site in terms of overall presentation and litter. There was a virtual absence of litter throughout the area surveyed and this was particularly good considering the high numbers of people.”