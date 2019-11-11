Part One: 10am-11am

Country singer Michael English joins Eimear to chat about his upcoming concert in the Woodford Dolmen Hotel in Carlow.

Philip Boucher discusses his recent climate change documentary which aired on Sunday night. It focuses on the gap between what the government is doing and what the science says we actually need to do.

Bord Bia, Enterprise Ireland and Teagasc are encouraging food and drink entrepreneurs from Carlow to apply for its 2020 Food Works Programme. Local businesswoman Eva Milka of Gaelic Escargot joins Eimear to discuss the programme. Eva is the owner of Ireland’s first snail farm which is based in Carlow.

