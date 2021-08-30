KCLR NewsNews & Sport

17 people waiting on a bed at St Luke’s General Hospital for Carlow and Kilkenny

All are in the local emergency department

Photo of Edwina Grace Edwina Grace Send an email 30/08/2021
St Luke's Hospital, Kilkenny (Google Maps)
17 people are waiting on a bed at St Luke’s Hospital this morning.

The Irish Nurses and Midwives Organisation daily figures show that 305 people admitted to public facilities across the country are facing a bed wait today.

Of the 17 at the Carlow Kilkenny General, all are in the local emergency department.

