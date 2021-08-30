KCLR NewsNews & Sport
17 people waiting on a bed at St Luke’s General Hospital for Carlow and Kilkenny
All are in the local emergency department
17 people are waiting on a bed at St Luke’s Hospital this morning.
The Irish Nurses and Midwives Organisation daily figures show that 305 people admitted to public facilities across the country are facing a bed wait today.
Of the 17 at the Carlow Kilkenny General, all are in the local emergency department.
