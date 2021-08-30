A third of those being treated for Covid-19 at St Luke’s General Hospital for Carlow and Kilkenny are now in ICU

The Cabinet sub-committee on Covid-19 meets this afternoon for final discussion on a roadmap to end restrictions.

The plan will be published tomorrow with no major changes until the third week of September.

It will take place after a meeting between representatives of the live events sector, as well as the Taoiseach, Tanaiste and Arts Ministers Catherine Martin.

It’s as an immunology expert says vaccines are the best hope we have to stop the spread of the delta variant, not just in adults but in children.

Students return to the classroom in full this week and the Chief Medical Officer has advised parents not to send children to school if they have any symptoms of the virus.

1,706 new cases of Covid-19 were reported yesterday, with 361 patients now in hospital with the virus across the country – last night 12 people were being treated for it at St Luke’s General Hospital for Carlow and Kilkenny, a third of those now in the local Intensive Care Unit.

Professor Kingston Mills of Trinity College Dublin says it’s likely there will be covid cases in schools, with about a third of cases in those under 18.

And he adds that while Covid is not a serious disease for children, it’s still important those eligible get the vaccine.