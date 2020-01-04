2019 saw more than double the IDA visits to Kilkenny compared to the previous year

Kilkenny had more than double the IDA visits last year compared with the year before.

Figures from the Department of Jobs, Enterprise and Innovation show that up to the start of the last quarter of 2019 there were 12 visits – a substantial increase on the five visits in 2018.

The IDA is responsible for attracting and retaining foreign-direct investment in Ireland.

Meanwhile, in Carlow, up to October, there were seven visits – exactly the same amount as the year before.