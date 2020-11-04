2021’s Tidy Towns competition will go ahead, though it might have some changes

The Tidy Towns competition will go ahead in 2021, after this year’s event was cancelled due to Covid-19.

Rural and Community Development Minister, Heather Humphreys, confirmed the competition will return next year.

Next year’s contest will take a different format in line with public health guidelines according to Minister Humphreys who says “We may need to alter and adapt our approach to delivering the competition next year giving the ongoing constraints posed by Covid but we can retain the ethos of the competition that has stood the test of time so well”.

Carlow & Kilkenny typically do quite well at the occasion each year and the 2019 contest yielded a host of prizes for both counties – read about that here