Covid-19 latest: 23 new Ireland deaths, Dept says 385 confirmed cases locally

The latest figures show that there are 385 confirmed cases of Covid-19 in Carlow Kilkenny.

That’s actually down one from the numbers released yesterday – KCLR is awaiting clarification from the Deptment of Health and the HSE on the reason for this.

The Department of Health now says there are 258 cases that have been confirmed in Kilkenny and 127 in Carlow.

A further 23 people with COVID19 have died in the Republic.

211 new cases have also been confirmed nationwide.

1,339 people have so far lost their lives, while there are now 21,983 confirmed cases in this country.