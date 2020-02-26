24 arrested as Gardaí storm Thomastown district

24 people were arrested in the Thomastown District during Operation storm yesterday.

8 were on foot of outstanding bench warrants.

16 more were arrested for recent crimes in the District.

It’s expected that charges will be brought against all 16 – 13 have already been charged and will appear in court in the coming days.

90 Gardaí were involved in the operation drawn from the local division mostly.

But they also had assistance from Templemore trainees for the day

There was backup from national units too like the Air support, Mounted and Garda Dog unit.