The Pan Celtic International Festival continues across Carlow this weekend.

The festival is a celebration of the cultural links between the celtic nations of Ireland, Scotland, Wales, Brittany, Cornwall and the Isle of Man.

Musicians, choirs, singers, dancers, bands and storytellers have gathered to share their language and culture.

Today’s offerings include Welsh dancing, busking competitions, Ukelele workshops and Duaiseanna na gCór – the prize giving of the choral competitions which have been taking place all week.

