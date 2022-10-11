29 applications already made to Adoption Authority from Carlow and Kilkenny since last week

29 people in Carlow and Kilkenny have already applied to the Adoption Authority for their birth information since the services launched last week.

The new Birth Information and Tracing Act provides a full and clear right of access to birth certificates and also creates a statutory tracing service.

1,288 people have made an application since October 3rd – 1,176 from people living in Ireland, 48 from the UK, 28 from the USA, and others from countries including Australia, Germany, The Netherlands, France, and Canada.

15 applications came from Co Carlow and 14 from Co Kilkenny.

Applications for birth information and tracing services can be made online at www.birthinfo.ie.