Two HGV drivers hospitalised after crash on the M9 in Carlow

Two men have been taken to hospital following a serious crash on the M9 in Carlow.

Emergency services say that the two HGVs collided before 11am just north of Tinryland.

The two drivers have been taken to hospital.

KCLR News understands that the men’s injures are significant but at this stage they are not believed to be life threatening.

Gardai have confirmed that the motorway is closed northbound from Junction 5 Tinryland to Junction 4 Castledermot with all traffic being diverted through Carlow town.

One of the southbound lanes is also closed and the restrictions are likely to be in place for a number of hours.