KCLR News
Covid-19 latest: 3 new local cases reported with 9 more Irish deaths
46 more coronavirus cases have been reported for the whole country.
Three new cornonavirus cases have been confirmed locally among 46 more cases reported for the whole country.
A further 9 people with Covid 19 have died in the Republic and the total death toll stands at 1,639.
Two new cases in Carlow and one in KIlkenny means 491 positive results have been recorded across the two counties so far.
The total number of cases nationwide is 24,841.