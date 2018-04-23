3 prizes for Carlow Order of Malta at International rescue challenge

There was 3 awards for Carlow Order of Malta at an International challenge in Tipperary at the weekend.

They’re the first EVER team from the voluntary ambulance service to take part in the competition which sees fire and rescue services from all over the world compete in Road Traffic collision and Trauma challenges.

They won the awards for Best Team in Complex Scenario, Best Voluntary Trauma Team and 2nd Place in Best International Trauma Team.

Sergeant John Lally and Ro Boyle as a team won the Best Complex Scenario and the Best Voluntary Team awards which now enables them to travel to Capetown, South Africa to represent Ireland in the International competitions.