33 patients waiting on a bed at St Luke’s General Hospital for Carlow and Kilkenny

It’s a busy start to the week at St Luke’s hospital for Carlow and Kilkenny with 33 patients waiting on a bed this morning.

The daily report from the Irish Nurses and Midwives Organisation shows 21 people are on trolleys in the hospital emergency department.

Another 12 are on other wards or elsewhere.

Latest HSE figures show there are 13 confirmed cases of Covid at the local hospital today with one patient in the Intensive Care Unit there.

It comes after management confirmed to KCLR News in recent days that visiting has resumed in most wards but with restrictions still in some you are being asked to call in advance.