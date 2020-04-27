KCLR News
Covid-19 latest: 4 new local cases as Govt reports 18 more Irish deaths
Three of the new cases are in Kilkenny with one new case in Carlow.
Only 4 new local cases of Covid-19 have been confirmed in the last 24 hours.
It means there are a total of 325 cases reported so far in the two counties – 233 in KIlkenny and 92 in Carlow.
18 more people have died in the Republic due to Covid-19 – 17 of which are lab confirmed.
386 new cases have also been confirmed.