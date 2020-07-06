Builder warns 42 jobs could be lost if Carlow County Council don’t pay them

42 people could lose their jobs if Carlow County Council don’t pay their bill with a local builder.

That’s the warning from Miltown New Homes who are building houses for the local authority at Carrigbrook in the Tullow Road.

The council have told the company they don’t have the money to pay for the latest batch of six finished houses.

Managing Director Damien Murphy says not only would this keep six local families out of their new home but it could shut down the site and force them to lay off staff.

Local Cllr and Mayor of Carlow Fergal Browne says that he understands the money will be paid over next week – however this has not been communicated to Miltown New Homes and the local authority have been unavailable for comment on the issue to KCLR.

Cllr Browne says questions need to be asked about why the 63 houses in this development have not already been fully finished.