Four more people have died of Covid-19 in the Republic and there are 442 new cases.

170 are in Dublin, with 47 in Cork, 28 in Donegal and 23 in Meath.

The others are spread across 22 different counties. There are no more than four new cases, if any, in Carlow or Kilkenny.

The total number of cases is 36,597 and the death toll has risen to 1,806.