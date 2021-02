45 additional deaths from coronavirus have been confirmed with 575 new cases and less than five of those locally.

Kilkenny’s had no new cases recorded with 1-to-4 in Carlow.

The 14 day incidence rate in Kilkenny is back down under at 100 on 98 per 100,000, with Carlow on 209 and the national average at 240 per 100,000 of the population.