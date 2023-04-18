45 people waiting on a bed at St Luke’s General Hospital for Carlow and Kilkenny today

St Luke’s General Hospital for Carlow and Kilkenny has one of its highest number of patients waiting on a bed this morning.

We’ve seen figures upwards of 33 on a number of days there in the past fortnight, including yesterday.

But there’s been a dramatic increase again overnight with 45 at the facility today according to the Irish Nurses and Midwives Organisation.

35 are in the emergency department alone, with ten on other wards.

They’re among 613 people waiting today in Irish hospitals.