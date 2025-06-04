More than 4,600 local students are facing into State Exams from this morning.

It’s the first of 15 days of tests in an array of subjects for those at secondary school level.

2,026 of them, 909 in Carlow and 1,127 in Kilkenny, have Leaving Certs have English Paper 1 from 9:30am followed by Home Economics Science and Social from 2pm.

There’s a 9:45am start for English and Communication for 133 Leaving Cert Applied (74 in Carlow, 59 in Kilkenny), with Social Education this afternoon.

And for 1,135 Junior Certs in Carlow and 1,328 in Kilkenny English Paper 2 starts at 9:30am with Religion the focus from 1:30pm.

They’re among 140,000 young people set to put pen to paper from today – An Taoiseach Micheál Martin has this message; “Wanna wish all of the students participating in the exams the very best of success during the exams, they’ve worked hard and just to keep it in perspective and to do the very best they can and the country is with them as they go about on what is an important exam for them”.

While Leaving Cert influencer from Kilkenny, Jake Glendon, who achieved three H1s in last year’s exams has this advice; “For the exams the one thing I would say is to move on from them, after the exam is done don’t dwell on it because last year I had paper one and I did dwell on it because I made a mistake in the exam and it turned out okay in the end, but if you dwell on it and let it go into your other exams it can cause issues for the rest of the exams so that’s the one thing I would say is just to try move on from it”.

Timetables

Leaving Cert Applied;