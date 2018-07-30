KCLR NewsNews & Sport
47 community groups to benefit from funding
More than 136,000 euro is being split between 47 community groups in Kilkenny.
It’s been granted by the Kilkenny Local Community Development Committee.
30% of is directed towards small grants of 3,000 euro or less, and the remaining 70% is for medium grants up to a max of 10,000 euro.
In the smaller category, the successful projects include: more CCTV for the Hebron Park Community Group – €2,000 is going towards that; €1,500 for the provision of Christmas Lights to promote an intercultural event in Ferrybank this Christmas; and €1,600 for a defibrillator at the newly-opened Billy’s Tearooms in Ballyhale.
In the medium grouping, €5,600 is going towards accessible playground equipment in Clogh; €5,000 is going to Graiguenamanagh Men’s Shed to refurbish their existing building; while another €5,000 is also going to the Men’s Shed in Thomastown for a brand new building.