50 new jobs announced by Carlow company Netwatch

The global proactive video monitoring company Netwatch, established in Carlow in 2003, has announced that it will create 50 new jobs over the next year.

Kurt Takahashi, Netwatch Global CEO, said that the increase in jobs emphasises the central role that Netwatch Ireland plays in the global expansion of the Group. A number of global functions are led from Ireland including R&D, HR, Global Monitoring and Finance.

On a recent visit to the Carlow site he said “This level of expansion is being made to meet the needs of our current development and Netwatch Ireland will be the hub for this growth”.

He added “The Netwatch platform developed in Carlow has been so successful that we are building our business in the US around it”.

And he says “Technology is the key to our successful development”.