Covid-19 latest: 57 new cases, none in Carlow-Kilkenny

57 more cases of Covid-19 reported today but none were local.

19 cases are located in Kildare, 11 in Dublin, 10 in Offaly, 7 in Limerick.

The rest of the cases are in Clare, Cork, Galway, Kerry and Wicklow.

The update on local figures yesterday evening reported 5 new local cases – four in Carlow & one in Kilkenny.

With no new local cases today the bumver of positive test results is still 185 in Carlow with 359 in KIlkenny giving a tally of 544 for the two counties so far.

No further deaths are being reported so the National death toll is still 1,772 with a full total of 26,768 cases for the whole country.