Covid-19 latest: 6 new local cases, 37 more deaths reported in Ireland

Five new positive results have been reported in Carlow, with one new Kilkenny case confirmed.

Avatar Domhnall Doyle 06/05/2020

The number of local Covid-19 cases has risen again.

Five new positive results have been reported in Carlow for a total of 132, with one new Kilkenny case making the latest figure 259.

It means 391 cases have been diagnosed across the two counties

A further 37 people with COVID19 have died in Ireland.

265 new cases have also been confirmed nationwide by the Department of Health.

 

