Covid-19 latest: 6 new local cases, 37 more deaths reported in Ireland
Five new positive results have been reported in Carlow, with one new Kilkenny case confirmed.
The number of local Covid-19 cases has risen again.
Five new positive results have been reported in Carlow for a total of 132, with one new Kilkenny case making the latest figure 259.
It means 391 cases have been diagnosed across the two counties
A further 37 people with COVID19 have died in Ireland.
265 new cases have also been confirmed nationwide by the Department of Health.