covid-19 latest: 6 new cases in Kilkenny as 29 more people die in Ireland

Six new cases of Covid-19 have been confirmed in Kilkenny as the Department of Health report 29 new deaths in Ireland.

The extra 29 deaths mean 1,403 people have so far lost their lives in the Republic.

137 new cases have also been confirmed so there are now 22,385 confirmed cases in this country.

The increase of six cases in Kilkenny puts the county’s total at 265.

No new cases have been confirmed in Carlow with the figure of 132 making the two-county tally of 397.