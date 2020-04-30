Covid-19 latest: 6 new local cases as CMO reports 43 new deaths

There are been six new local cases and 43 new Irish Covid-19 deaths confirmed.

All six local positive results confirmed today are in Kilkenny brining the county’s total so far to 242.

Carlow’s number is unchanged at 95 so there’s been 337 cases reported across the two counties.

A further 43 people with Covid19 have died in the Republic.

359 new cases have also been confirmed nationally.

It now brings the death toll to 1,232 & the number of confirmed cases is 20,612.