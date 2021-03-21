600 babies and children in Mother and Baby Homes used in GlaxoSmithKline vaccine trials

Pharmaceutical giant GlaxoSmithKline has been asked to consider ‘reparations’ for former residents of Mother and Baby Homes where vaccines trials were carried out.

The Sunday Times reports that Minister Roderic O’Gorman has written to the company’s Chief Executive seeking ‘appropriate action.’

Seven vaccine trials and two trials on infant milk formula were carried out according to the Commission of Investigation into the homes.

Over 600 babies and children were involved in them and they took place between 1960 and 1973,