60,000+ vaccines donated to world’s poorest countries by people in Carlow and Kilkenny

16,000 vaccines were donated by locals to the world’s poorest countries at Christmas.

That’s according to UNICEF Ireland who say over 7,000 of the donations came from people in Carlow with 9,000 plus from Kilkenny during their festive campaign.

The international drive ‘Get a Vaccine- Give a Vaccine’ has seen more than a billion vaccine doses delivered to over 140 countries since March 2021.

45,000 vaccine donations have been made from Kilkenny since it started and 16,000 from Carlow.