Oscar-winning singer-songwriter Glen Hansard has died following a motorcycle crash in Dublin.

The 56-year-old was killed in a single-vehicle collision on the R109 Lower Road near Lucan shortly before 4.30 this morning.

Hansard was best known as the frontman of The Frames and for starring in The Commitments and the award-winning film Once.

He won an Academy Award for Best Original Song with Falling Slowly.

He was always a welcome visitor to Kilkenny where he famously dueted with Bruce Springsteen on stage Nowlan park in July 2013 and had planned a gig locally in October on his upcoming tour.

His family has said they are deeply shocked by his sudden death as Garda investigations continue.

Statement on behalf of ATC Management

“With broken hearts we announce the passing of Glen Hansard who passed away, in the early hours of this morning, following a road traffic accident in Dublin.

Glen’s family is deeply shocked and heartbroken by this tragic loss and respectfully requests privacy at this extremely difficult time.

The family is grateful for the support they have received and wishes to thank the emergency services who attended the scene.

As this matter remains the subject of an active Garda investigation, no further comment will be made at this time.”

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