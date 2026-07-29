Carlow-Kilkenny TD John McGuinness has welcomed a commitment from the Junior Transport Minister to raise road safety concerns at a dangerous Kilkenny junction.

Minister of State Seán Canney has pledged to voice concerns at the Danesfort N10 junction, as well as the Foulkstown and Kilkenny Rugby Club area, with Transport Infrastructure Ireland and Kilkenny County Council.

The Minister visited both locations with Deputy McGuinness and Councillor Deirdre Cullen to examine calls for improved lighting, safer access and other road safety measures.

Deputy McGuinness said he appreciated the Minister taking the time to see the issues first-hand.

“The Danesfort junction has been the source of serious concern for years, with high-speed traffic creating a dangerous situation for motorists, pedestrians, those using the facilities at Danesfort GAA and local families. I also highlighted the need for improved road safety measures at Foulkstown, including enhanced public lighting and safer access to Kilkenny Rugby Club, Foulkstown Church and the adjoining graveyard. I welcome Minister Canney’s commitment to raise these matters directly with TII and Kilkenny County Council.”

Councillor Deirdre Cullen said local people have repeatedly highlighted the dangers and deserve to see action.

“I was pleased to join Minister Canney and Deputy McGuinness during the visit to explain the reality on the ground. These are issues that affect local families, sports clubs, parishioners and commuters every day. We need practical safety improvements before a tragedy occurs, and I welcome the Minister’s willingness to engage directly with the relevant authorities.”

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