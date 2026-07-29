Kilkenny County Council will contact the Department of Culture, calling on it to support independent music festivals which are facing major financial difficulties following the collapse of Tickets.ie last month.

This followed a motion brought to the Council’s July meeting by Councillor Maurice Shortall, who appealed to the Government to provide appropriate support measures to protect Ireland’s independent arts and festival sector.

Councillor Shortall thanked his colleagues for supporting his motion, which he said was hugely significant for many in our locality.

“I was fortunate enough to be a part of the Rockathon in County Meath and the very first two people I met at that festival were workers there from Kilkenny who had been directly impacted by this, so the motion was very much relevant to Kilkenny County Council. So I think it was very important for Kilkenny and many other councils to back up our local artists in the music industry, and hopefully there can be a resolution at the end of this so small festivals can go ahead that have been affected by this.”

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