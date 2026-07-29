Bishop Ger Nash has been appointed by Pope Leo the Fourteenth to serve as Bishop of Ossory while continuing in his role as Bishop of Ferns.

The two dioceses will now be united under one bishop in what Church leaders describe as the next step in closer collaboration.

A statement from Bishop Nash said: “I am deeply honoured to have been asked by Pope Leo to become Bishop of Ossory in addition to my existing pastoral role in the Diocese of Ferns.”

Bishop Nash says the appointment offers an opportunity to strengthen parish communities, expand the role of lay pastoral workers and encourage vocations to the priesthood and religious life.

He says the changes reflect the evolving needs of the Church in Ireland while building on the strong traditions of both dioceses.

Bishop Nash finished by saying: “There is a scripture quotation which always gives me hope in times of challenge and uncertainty. It is from the prophet Jeremiah when he hears the Lord saying “My plans for you are peace and not disaster” I have reserved for you a future full of hope” I pray that here in Ossory and Ferns we will turn our faces towards the future set aside for us by God and that we will journey forward together in faith. Thank you for listening and please remember me in your prayers.”

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