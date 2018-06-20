66 complaints to Ombudsman from Carlow and Kilkenny in 2017

Over 3,000 complaints about providers of public services were lodged last year with just 2% of those from this area.

The figures were revealed in the 2017 report of Ombudsman and Information Commissioner for Ireland Peter Tyndall which has just been published.

66 of the complaints were from the Carlow & Kilkenny.

The Ombudsman’s annual report for 2017 shows that the main sectors that were most complained about were Government Departments & Offices, the Health and social care sector & Local Authorities – with the latter seeing an increased number of grievances on the previous year seemingly due to a rise in planning enforcement complaints.

Locally Kilkenny County Council received 15, just two of which were upheld. While Carlow County Council had three all of which were either discontinued, withdrawn or not upheld.

Others of local interest include four complaints to the Institute of Technology in Carlow, none of which were continued or upheld.