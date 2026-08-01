A motorist has been caught driving at 142 kilometres an hour in a 100 zone on the N24 in Piltown, Kilkenny.

It comes as Gardaí ramp up checkpoints for the August bank holiday weekend.

So far, a total of 39 people were arrested for driving under the influence of alcohol or drugs.

Just over 1,590 drivers were caught for speeding offences during the first two days of the operation.

Local drivers are being urged to slow down, wear seatbelts, and never drive under the influence of drink or drugs.

The road safety enforcement operation continues until Tuesday morning in an effort to prevent serious traffic collisions and save lives.

ADVERTISEMENT