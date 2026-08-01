This morning (Saturday), cyclists from all over Ireland took part in the Tour de Kilkenny, hosted by the Marble City Cyclers for the 16th time.

The Tour, which ran over 77, 110, and 160-kilometre routes today, has raised over €100,000 for local charities.

Tour de Kilkenny Chairperson David Heffernan spoke with KCLR News about who this year’s beneficiaries will be.

“The Kilkenny Lions Club, the Kilkenny branch of Down Syndrome Ireland, the ossuary pilgrimage service, and we also have Amber Women’s Refuge. It’s a really, really good quid pro quo and it has helped to build this party up over the years because the four charities will always provide a service in return. And by that I mean that they’ll do some of the marshalling for us.” said David.

“There’s a particular task that they take on. And, you know, they add huge benefit to the actual infrastructure required to run the service.” he added.

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