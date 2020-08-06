Covid-19 latest: 69 new cases & 5 more deaths

69 more Covid-19 cases have been confirmed and 5 further deaths have been recorded.

It means there have been 1,768 deaths and 26,372 confirmed cases in the Republic of ireland so far.

The local total is officially still 536 although the Department of Health did say that at least one new case of Covid-19 had been reported in Carlow in recent days.

The official total for the county as of midnight on Monday is still 179, with 357 positive test results in Kilkenny at that time.