Taoiseach announces 8pm hospitality curfew among new Christmas Covid-19 restrictions

The Taoiseach has announced an 8pm curfew for the hospitality sector this Christmas.

Cabinet rejected advice from NPHET, which recommended a 5pm closure for those businesses.

From this Sunday until January 30th, all restaurants and bars (excluding take-away and delivery services) must close at 8pm.

There should be no indoor events after 8pm with the exception of weddings which can take place after 8pm, with a capacity limit of 100 guests.

For indoor events before 8pm, events should be limited to 50 per cent of venue capacity, or 1,000 people, whichever is lower.

Attendance at all outdoor events should be limited to 50 per cent of venue capacity, or 5,000 people, whichever is lower.

The restricted movement advice for all close contacts will also be enhanced:

For those who have received a booster at least one week ago, they will have to restrict movement for five days and take three antigen tests.

For those who haven’t received a booster, they must restrict their movement for 10 days.

All people arriving into the country from overseas will be required to have an antigen or PCR test, in line with their vaccination or recovery status.

All passengers arriving into Ireland should take antigen tests on a daily basis for five days, starting on the day of arrival.