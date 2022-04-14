870+ have already signed up for this evening’s Streets of Kilkenny 5K

1,000 pairs of feet could be on the way to compete in this evening’s Streets of Kilkenny.

And many more are due to line the 5K route cheering them on.

870 people had already signed up for the Kilkenny City Harriers event by this (Thursday) morning and there’s plenty of time for others to register, though the online portal for that has closed but you can sign up from 5:30pm in person. (See here).

It kicks off at 7:30pm, both starting and finishing on The Parade, with participants in between taking on a route of High Street, Parliament Street, Irishtown, St Francis Bridge, CAS Link Road, Castlecomer New Road, Hebron Road Roundabout, John Street and Rose Inn Street.

Those who find themselves in the city are asked to expect delays, respect the stewards and observe the diversionary signs. Access to Kilkenny City Centre will be restricted between 6:30pm and 8:30pm. Added to that the City Bus Service will not be running between 7pm and 8:30pm.