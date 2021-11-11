883 Covid cases confirmed in Carlow and Kilkenny in week to Tuesday while NPHET meets to consider measures to combat the virus

The National Public Health Emergency Team will meet today to consider if further measures are needed to address the high Covid rates.

Health officials will discuss the possible introduction of a full work from home policy but aren’t looking at other restrictions.

25,000 cases were reported last week, which is the third-highest since the pandemic began.

384 positive tests were returned to Carlow in the week to midnight Tuesday, meaning it has the country’s third-highest seven-day incidence rate, behind Leitrim and Louth. Kilkenny is mid-table after 499 confirmations.

There were 513 patients with the virus in hospital last night with 88 in intensive care, two of these remain at St Luke’s General Hospital for Carlow and Kilkenny, among seven cases there with one other person displaying symptoms.