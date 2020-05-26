Covid-19 latest: 9 new deaths reported but no new cases in Carlow-Kilkenny

Carlow and Kilkenny have had a second consequtive day without any new Covid-19 cases being confirmed.

37 new cases have been reported across the country along with nine more people who’ve died with COVID19 in the Republic.

It brings the total number of deaths to 1,615 – the total number of confirmed cases now stands at 24,735.

There are still 486 cases confirmed so far locally – 334 in Kilkenny and 152 in Carlow.