Covid-19 latest: 970 new cases & 13 more deaths, 36 cases in Carlow & Kilkenny

There are 970 new cases of Covid-19 and 13 more deaths in the Republic.

There’s been 36 local cases confirmed – 26 in Kilkenny and 10 in Carlow.

The infection rates in the two counties have continued to increases but they have have dropped to 4th and 6th respectively on the list of worst performing counties due to rises in the numbers elsewhere.

Kilkenny’s 14-day incidence rate is up 10 to 237 per 100,000 population.

Carlow’s rate of infection for the past fortnight has topped 200 per 100,000 – up from 192 on Monday.

The Tanaiste Leo Varadkar says we can expect 2,000 new cases a day by the New Year.