A Beat the Peak campaign aims to see a reduction in power usage between 5 & 7pm each evening in Carlow, Kilkenny and across the country

It follows fears of shortages in winter months at certain times

Edwina Grace23/08/2022


Another attempt to reduce power usage between 5 and 7pm each evening is being mooted. 

A ‘Beat the Peak’ campaign aims to see a drop at busy times and could see users given real-time information about the state of generators.

The Irish Examiner is reporting that ESB Networks has proposed such a system to the energy regulator, with vouchers on offer for participants.

It could prompt consumers to pop on the dishwasher when the wind picks up, or suggest ‘heat-free’ meals to save energy.

It follows fears of ‘generation shortages’ in the winter months at key times.

 

