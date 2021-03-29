A blight on the community is how one local councillor sums up rubbish dumping in Kilkenny and Carlow

A blight on the community, that’s how one Kilkenny councillor sums up local flytipping.

It’s as rubbish was discovered dumped close to Kilmurry Bridge in Slieverue.

Cllr Ger Frisby says it’s a recurring issue, one he’s calling irresponsible and hazardous.

He’s asking people to report any suspicious activity or illegal dumping to the Gardaí.

And Cllr Frisby adds it’s something the county council’s taking seriously.

Meanwhile, Bagenalstown based David E Rea’s calling for people to Let’s Get Ireland Clean and Green.

He’s set up a Facebook page under that title – it’s promoting the good work being done in communities across the country and encouraging everybody to play their part.