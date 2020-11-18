A cyclist has been seriously injured following a crash in County Tipperary

Gardaí are investigating a serious crash involving a bicycle that happened this afternoon at about 3:20pm at Sarsfield Street in Nenagh, County Tipperary.

The cyclist, a man in his forties, was taken to University Hospital Limerick with serious injuries.

The road is currently closed pending a technical examination by Forensic Collision Investigators but local diversions are in place.

Gardaí at Nenagh are appealing for any witnesses to come forward, in particular those who may have camera footage (including dash-cam) who were travelling on Sarsfield Street between 3pm and 3:20pm to make this footage available to them.

You can contact Nenagh Garda Station on 067 50450, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.

The incident follows the death yesterday of a Kilkenny man on the county’s border with Tipperary. (Read about that here).