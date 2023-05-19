A former Christian Brother has been convicted of indecently assaulting five boys almost 50 years ago at a primary school in Kilkenny.

The 88-year-old man, who can’t be named for legal reasons, was on trial at Dublin Circuit Criminal Court in relation to over 30 charges of indecently assaulting six boys at a school in Co. Kilkenny on dates between August 1975 and June 1976.

He had pleaded not guilty to all offences.

The jury unanimously found the man guilty of 28 counts in relation to four of the complainants.

Jurors also found the man guilty, by a majority, of two counts in relation to a fifth complainant and returned a verdict of not guilty on one count relating to the sixth complainant.

He’s been remanded on continuing bail for sentencing June 30th.