Carlow NewsKCLR NewsKilkenny NewsNews & Sport
A hosepipe ban for Carlow and Kilkenny will take effect from midnight
Irish Water is introducing the measure until July 21st
Irish Water has announced the country wide measure will be in place until July 21st as a result of increased demand on supplies.
A number of local drinking water schemes are among those in drought already with others coming under pressure during the recent dry spell.
Met Eireann says May was the driest on record since 1850.
Irish Water spokesperson, Tom Cuddy says they can’t meet the high demand so a hosepipe ban’s essential: